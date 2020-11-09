Sigma Planning Corp Sells 852 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 369.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 160.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.