Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

