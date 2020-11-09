Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,106. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 140166 upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

