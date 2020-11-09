Signaturefd LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.4% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 253,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $249,000. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 16,784 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 213.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $259.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $268.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.18 and its 200-day moving average is $226.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

