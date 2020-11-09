Signaturefd LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $112.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $113.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,120 shares of company stock worth $1,710,481 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

