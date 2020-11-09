Signaturefd LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Yum China by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

