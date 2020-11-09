Signaturefd LLC Acquires 54 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $448.51 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.65.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

