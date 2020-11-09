Signaturefd LLC Acquires 879 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.36 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.