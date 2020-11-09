Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $138.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.