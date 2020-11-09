Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

