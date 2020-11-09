Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,977,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $388.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.09. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

