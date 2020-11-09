Signaturefd LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,859,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Shares of BBY opened at $123.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

