Signaturefd LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $299,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised Twitter to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE TWTR opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.