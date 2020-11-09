Signaturefd LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of PRU opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

