Signaturefd LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,761,000 after acquiring an additional 984,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 714,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,971,000 after acquiring an additional 434,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,552,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,395,000 after acquiring an additional 427,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4,185.00, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

