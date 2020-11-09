Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 29.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 44.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $241.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $243.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

