Signaturefd LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total transaction of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,032.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,857 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $308.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.76 and its 200-day moving average is $343.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

