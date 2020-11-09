Signaturefd LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baidu from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $144.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average is $119.50.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

