Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,365 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

