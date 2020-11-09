Signaturefd LLC Purchases 702 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

NYSE CMI opened at $229.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

