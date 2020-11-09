Signaturefd LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,944,000.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL stock opened at $250.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.10. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $254.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,765 shares of company stock worth $8,151,160. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.58.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.