Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NYSE XEL opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $74.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

