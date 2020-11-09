Signaturefd LLC Sells 431 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,171,000 after buying an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

