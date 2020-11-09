Silk Road Medical (SILK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,030,662.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $407,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,842 shares of company stock worth $6,607,396 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

