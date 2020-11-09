Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.45.

NYSE SKX opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $408,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

