SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $722,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

