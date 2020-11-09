SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.62.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Katzman purchased 1,278,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 114.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.