Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $230.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on W. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $301.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.67. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 28,137 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.18, for a total value of $9,093,315.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,867,004.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,256 shares of company stock worth $158,764,230. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,253,000 after buying an additional 183,222 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,994,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.