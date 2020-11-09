Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

OCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.19 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.0% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 131,293 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $11,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $10,316,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $9,108,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

