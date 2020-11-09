Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.81.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hologic by 102.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Hologic by 30.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

