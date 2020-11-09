Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Given a €17.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.60 ($20.71) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €13.08 ($15.39) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a one year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.99 and a 200-day moving average of €13.53.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) alerts:

About Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA)

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.