Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €15.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.60 ($20.71) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GLE stock opened at €13.08 ($15.39) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.53.

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

