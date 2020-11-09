Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC opened at $16.75 on Friday. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $707.86 million, a PE ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 118.4% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 100,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Solar Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

