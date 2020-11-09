Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink cut Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

SLDB opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

