SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SP Plus by 181.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SP Plus by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

