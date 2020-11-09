Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $367.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.68%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 242.73%.

In other news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 9,282 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $147,119.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,718 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $91,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,902 shares of company stock worth $269,184 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

