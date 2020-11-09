SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.