Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STLJF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.52.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

