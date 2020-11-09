Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to $50.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLJF. National Bank Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

