STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$0.45

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.45 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STEP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$0.60 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

