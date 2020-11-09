Stifel Nicolaus Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to $5.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

