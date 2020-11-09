Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.40.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

