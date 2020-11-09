Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $87.55 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Strategic Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Strategic Education by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Strategic Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 8.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

