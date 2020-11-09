Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 119 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,530.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,478.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,791.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

