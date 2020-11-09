Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,639.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,530.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,478.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,791.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

