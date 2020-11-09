Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Summit State Bank stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 22.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 23.6% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.