Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.29.

NYSE:SUI opened at $141.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.62. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,217,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,976,000 after acquiring an additional 318,438 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sun Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,944,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,427,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.