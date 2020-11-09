Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

TSE:SLF opened at C$56.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 96,560.00, a current ratio of 103,789.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$15.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total value of C$1,499,295.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,590,607.45. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,960.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

