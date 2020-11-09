Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) PT Set at C$0.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.77.

TSE SGY opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

