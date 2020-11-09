Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

SGRY opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

